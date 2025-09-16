Paso Robles & Atascadero High Schools Face Off in Fundraiser For St. Jude 9.16.2025

PRHS ST. Jude Fundraiser Press Release

Paso Robles high school and Atascadero high school are facing off in a fundraising competition for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Staff, families, community members, and students are all encouraged to donate and rally behind their school. To donate, scan the codes found on the fliers being sent out by either school, or with the following links:

Atascadero: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/tr/diy/celebrate?team_id=325662&pg=team&fr_id=162734

Paso Robles: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/tr?px=6750695&fr_id=157660&pg=personal

The competition will culminate on Friday, September 19th during the Paso Robles high school homecoming football game. The total funds raised by each school will be revealed during halftime, with bragging rights and the satisfaction of making a difference on the line.

As an additional incentive, the Central Coast Zoo promises to open its doors for free to anyone wearing Bearcat spirit gear if Paso Robles high school is victorious. The date is to be determined.