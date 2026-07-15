Cooling Options in Paso Robles Amid Heat Wave 07.15.2026

Amid the heatwave here in Paso Robles, the city of Paso Robles reminds residents there are air conditioned facilities open to the public.

The library and senior center are both open, although the current weather is not expected to need extended facility hours. Residents are encouraged to visit the library or senior center if they need a cool spot this week, and take advantage of scheduled activities at these locations. Public swim lessons at Centennial pool are also a way to stay cool, the city says.

Members of the public should also note that the city does consider closing fields and/or modifying athletic field use when temperatures reach 102, for those who have scheduled athletic field use this week.