One Potentially Injured at Paso Robles Fairgrounds From Falling Tree Branch 07.15.2026

Press Release Water Main Break

At about 10 pm on Tuesday, July 14th, a tree branch fell in an employee parking lot at the mid-state fair.

The branch struck a parked vehicle, and one individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Cleanup crews have removed the branch, and the area has been secured. The mid-state fair has provided no additional information. Crews from the city of Paso Robles responded to a water main break late last night on Riverside avenue and 24th street as well. The city says Riverside avenue was closed to northbound traffic between 24th street and Gregory avenue while repair is underway.

The incident occurred close to midnight, and the city said it may take a “minimum of 10 hours” to complete work before water service could be restored to nearby businesses.