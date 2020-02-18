Coronavirus Victims 2.18.2020

Plans change for Coronavirus victims bound for Camp Roberts

Federal officials decided Monday against sending Coronavirus victims to Camp Roberts. Over the weekend, San Luis Obispo County health officials met with Supervisor John Peschong and other leaders to discuss the potential arrival of victims with Coronavirus.

Supervisor Peschong had discussions Sunday with Supervisor Chris Lopez of Southern Monterey County about the potential arrival of victims of the Coronavirus. There was discussion about transporting victims of the deadly virus by helicopter from Travis Air Force Base to the Monterey County side of Camp Roberts. A number of drills and exercises were carried out over the weekend to prepare for the potential handling of infected victims. Monday morning, however, federal officials decided to keep the victims quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.

Supervisor Peschong says he will continue to monitor the situation.