Gifford Fire at Nearly 100 Thousand Acres 8.08.2025

Evacuation orders and warnings continue to grow in number for the Gifford fire.

As of 7:54 am on August 8th, the fire has scorched 99,232 acres, and is 15% contained. Injuries have also grown from the fire. There are 4 confirmed firefighter injuries, and 3 confirmed civilian injuries. Currently there are 0 structures damaged.

Evacuation orders have reached Lopez lake, with a warning reaching just below the Santa Margarita reservoir. Overnight winds pushed the fire towards Huasna and Willis ranch, prompting these new evacuation orders in San Luis Obispo county.

Today, crews will be west of Pine Ridge and Haystack Canyon taking advantage of anticipated northwesterly winds.

For information on San Luis Obispo county evacuations, visit: prepareslo.org or readyslo.org.