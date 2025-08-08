Metal Spikes Puncturing Tires Now Appearing in SLO 8.08.2025

Metal spikes known as Caltrops have been appearing in Paso Robles for the past few weeks, puncturing tires of unsuspecting motorists.

The Paso Robles police department has offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest regarding these spikes after more than 40 instances of car damage have been reported from these spikes.

Now, the San Luis Obispo police department has reported these spikes are appearing in the city of SLO as well. The department said on social media: “These spikes have now been found in SLO. If you find a spike in your tire after driving on San Luis Obispo roads, please report it to non-emergency at (805) 781 – 7312.