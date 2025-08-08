Paso Robles Weekly Project Report 8.08.2025

Weekly Project Update AUG 8TH

Paso Robles public works has released a weekly project report for upcoming and ongoing projects in the city.

Sherwood waterline upgrades have finished as of August 5th.

Paving operations continue for phase 1 of Creston corridor improvements, expected to finish August 13th. The traffic signal at Walnut and Bolen drive will be in operation once striping has finished at the end of August.

For downtown parking lot improvements, the contractor is reconstructing the retaining wall at Railroad and 12th street for the next three weeks. The parking lot remains closed.

Pedestrian improvements continue for Lewis Flamson junior high. Construction for concrete medians is scheduled to begin August 11th, and an installation of a pedestrian beacon crossing will begin the week of August 25th.