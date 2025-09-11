Councilman Chris Bausch Releases Statement on Tribune Lawsuit Settlement 9.11.2025

Paso Robles councilman Chris Bausch has released an official statement on the settlement between The Tribune and city of Paso Robles.

Key points from the settlement, according to the release, are that councilman Bausch acted in compliance with PRA Law and actually went beyond what was required, and that councilman Bausch has been “cleared twice of accusations and allegations.” The city will pay for the attorney fee for councilman Chris Bausch, and $250,000 to The Tribune for settlement fees.

Councilman Bausch’s release says he acted on advice from his attorney, withholding evidence and records that could be used in the ongoing settlement with city manager Ty Lewis, and then complying with the requests once the matter was resolved. Bausch said: “This entire situation could have been avoided with better decisions from mayor Hamon and some city council members in the past. It is time for change. We and especially BBK need to own up to mistakes when it comes to our legal counsel.”