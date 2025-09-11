County Elections Office Offering Resources For Voter Registration Drives 9.11.2025

The county elections office will be celebrating National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 16th.

This is just 49 days before the California special election on November 4th. The civic holiday is the largest nonpartisan day of action nationally, and has helped over 6 million Americans register to vote since 2012, according to the clerk-recorder’s office.

Registering to vote takes only minutes, and can be done online at: registertovote.ca.gov. Voters can also check their registration status at: myvoterstatus.sos.ca.gov. The elections office also says they are happy to lend support and resources to nonpartisan voter registration drives or events.

Ballots and voter information guides for the statewide special election will be mailed to all registered voters by October 6th.