Country Music Star, Jon Pardi, Coming to 2025 Mid-State Fair 3.18.2025

The California mid-state fair announced that country music star, Jon Pardi, will be coming to the mid-state fair July 17th as part of the Michelob Ultra concert series.

Tickets for this performance will go on sale this Friday, March 21st. You can go to: midstatefair.com to purchase tickets.

A California native, Pardi has four top five albums, including 2016’s platinum #1, California Sunrise. He has recently released a new single “Friday Night Heartbreaker,” from his upcoming album set to release on April 11th, “Honkytonk Hollywood.”

The California mid-state fair runs July 16th through the 27th, and this year’s theme is “Off To The Races!”