Obituary For Jerry Clay Sr. of Atascadero 05.26.2026

Jerry L. Clay Sr., a lifelong resident of Atascadero, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2026.

Jerry was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and moved to Atascadero at the age of 6, settling on a property on Sycamore road. He was married to his wife, Vivienne Clay, for nearly 72 years, and raised six children. Jerry served on the Atascadero city council and as mayor, and also helped to found the Faces of Freedom Memorial. Jerry’s lifelong passion was baseball, playing baseball at Atascadero high school in the 1950s, and coaching every level of youth baseball in Atascadero for over 37 years.

He is survived by his wife, Vivienne, their six children, and a large family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Clay family invites those who wish to honor Jerry’s memory to make a contribution to the Jerry and Viviene Clay Youth Opportunity Fund, established to support youth athletics, FFA, 4-H, leadership programs, and other opportunities.