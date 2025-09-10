County Board of Supervisors Approve Reductions in Cannabis Fees 9.10.2025

The county board of supervisors held a hearing near the end of its meeting yesterday for amending cannabis fees in the county schedule.

Due to reductions in staff for cannabis compliance teams, staff recommended the county reduce many of the fees charged to cannabis cultivators in the county. The supervisors unanimously approved the amendments.

Some speakers also provided comments on the item, identifying themselves as cannabis cultivators, and expressing support for the fee reductions, but also urging the board to take further action in reducing cannabis fees for what some described as a struggling industry. One speaker said: “We don’t need a separate planner, a dedicated building, and a specialized team just for cannabis. Let’s treat this like any other Ag business – integrate compliance into the existing departments. Planning into planning, Ag into Ag, and code enforcement into code enforcement.”