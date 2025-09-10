Mercy Air Base 43 in Paso To Close Due to Financial Constraints 9.10.2025

Mercy Air 34 has provided emergency, life-saving medical air transportation since it first began operation in 2020.

Located in Paso Robles, it announced that its five-year anniversary event has been canceled, and that its operations and services will permanently close on November 4, 2025.

Mercy Air 34 cites long-term patient volume trends and ongoing financial pressures for the closure, including stagnant reimbursement rates from Medi-Cal and Medicare. The base will continue to provide service until its closure.