County Board of Supervisors Approves 2025-26 Budget 6.19.2025

On Tuesday, the county board of supervisors adopted the final county budget for fiscal year 2025 – 26.

This year’s general fund budget is 812 million dollars, a part of the total budget of 1.1 billion dollars. The budget also cut $38 million in deficit for this year, which would have grown to $67 million by 2029, projections showed.

Though the board was initially suggested to cut 168 jobs, they instead chose to cut 154.75 jobs, and use one-time funds for services that will be later cut.

The board unanimously approved the fiscal year 2025 – 2026 budget.