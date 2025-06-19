County Sheriff’s Office Warns of a Phone Scam 6.19.2025

The county sheriff’s office is warning residents of San Luis Obispo county of a recent phone scam that has been targeting local residents.

The sheriff’s office says they have received four to five calls per day from individuals reporting they were contacted by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. The caller states that there is a warrant for the person’s arrest, citing missed federal jury duty, and requests immediate payment to avoid arrest. Payment is usually demanded in the form of gift cards. The scammers have also used the actual names of sheriff’s office employees to make their calls appear legitimate.

The sheriff’s office says they do not contact individuals by phone to demand money, payment for bail, or resolution of warrants.

Anyone who receives such a call should hang up immediately and report the incident to their local law enforcement agency.