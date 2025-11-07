County Clerk-Recorder to Process Nearly 40,000 Ballots as of November 6th – 11.07.2025

The county clerk recorder’s office released its first estimated unprocessed ballots report yesterday afternoon.

The total number of processed ballots, including those tabulated on election night, is about 81,000 ballots. The report says the total number of unprocessed ballots the clerk-recorder’s office must still tabulate is just under 40,000.

The next results for San Luis Obispo county are expected to be released today by 5 pm. The only item on the ballot this special election, proposition 50, has passed statewide.

As of election night, San Luis Obispo county voted 56.22% in favor, and 43.78% against.