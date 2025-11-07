Lawsuit Filed Against Atascadero School District, Alleges Brown Act Violations 11.07.2025

A San Luis Obispo county resident has filed a lawsuit against the Atascadero unified school district with issues pertaining to the Carrisa Plains elementary school.

The lawsuit was filed by Santa Margarita resident Gregory Neslon. The Atascadero school district previously transitioned this school from a K – 8, to a K – 5 site. Residents in the area say the lengthy bus commutes to and from school by 6 – 8th grade students is “burdensome,” with some families saying students can spend as long as 4 hours on the bus throughout the day.

Nelson’s lawsuit asks for the decision to transfer 6th to 8th grade students to Atascadero schools be voided. Neslon’s lawsuit also alleges Brown Act violations from the school board, dating back to 2008. It also alleges that forcing students in the commute to Atascadero is a violation of their equal education opportunity and child welfare rights.

The next hearing for this case is scheduled for December 16th.