County Coroner Rules Suicide on Hill Death 10.01.2020

The county coroner rules that supervisor Adam Hill died by suicide. She says he died from an intentional fatal mixture of cocaine and an anti-depressant medication. The finding concludes that the controversial supervisor did die after he, “infested a lethal amount of narcotics.”

The 54-year-old New Jersey transplant was found dead in his home in Shell Beach on August 6th.

Neighbors tell KPRL that the supervisor was having an illicit affair with his young county legislative assistant. Although nothing public has been stated, there are rumors that the county is investigating Hill’s relationship with his young assistant.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Cipolla says the agency’s investigation remains ongoing and the finding have not yet been finalized.

On Wednesday, Hill’s estranged wife told a local newspaper, “Adam Hill died of a self-induced overdose of cocaine and an anti-depressant called amitripytline.” She writes, “I found in his personal journal and in his online history that Adam had searched for and found this mix of chemicals as a successful way to take his own life.

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to appoint a replacement to fill his term until an election takes place in two years. The likely appointee is county planning commissioner Dawn Ortiz-Legg, but it’s up to the governor’s staff.