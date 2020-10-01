Tommy Gong & Ballots 10.01.2020

Your ballot is in the mail. County clerk recorder Tommy Gong personally taking 179 thousand ballots to the regional post office in Goleta.

Tommy Gong says when he toured Goleta’s postal facility Tuesday, they explained how the ballots go out to your post office, whether it’s in Creston, San Miguel, Santa Margarita, Atascadero or Paso Robles.

Tommy Gong says some voters received their ballots yesterday. More will receive their ballots today. Tommy Gong says he went to Goleta to ascertain the safety of the delivery process.

Tomorrow he talks about that safety and about a rumor that postal employees can tell from the ballot envelope if your ballot is republican or democrat. That’s not the case. More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.