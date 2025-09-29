County District 4 Supervisor Candidate Drops Out of Race 9.29.2025

One of the district 4 supervisorial candidates for the 2026 election has chosen to withdraw from the race.

Tyler Brewer, the owner of Paralegal Associates, announced that he is withdrawing from the race due to an upcoming relocation from district 4. District 4 includes the areas of Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, California Valley, Huasna, and other unincorporated areas.

Brewer said he will no longer be eligible to serve with this relocation. Brewer, in his announcement, also said that he is supporting Adam Verdin for supervisor. “I believe he will bring a fresh perspective, balanced leadership, and the kind of responsiveness that district 4 residents deserve,” Brewer said in his statement.

For Paulding he said: “Paulding has had years in office to show results, yet too often our district has felt overlooked… many of us have been left waiting for stronger leadership.”