Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Crash in Atascadero 9.29.2025

A fatal collision took place Saturday evening in Atascadero on El Camino Real.

The Atascadero police department received a report at about 7:25 pm on Saturday, saying that a motorcyclist collided with a vehicle on the 8300 block of El Camino Real.

The Atascadero police department says four people inside of the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries. The motorcyclist, however, died in the crash.

Officers closed El Camino real in the area around the crash to investigate the scene before later reopening the roadway.

No further information is available from the APD at this time.