County Elections Office Open Saturday Ahead of Nov 5th Election 11.01.2024

With the 2024 general election just a few days away, the San Luis Obispo county elections office says they will be open this Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.

The elections office typically opens on Saturday before the election, adding on to their usual Monday to Friday hours. During this time, residents of San Luis Obispo county can obtain replacement vote-by-mail ballots, ask questions regarding the voting process, and even register to vote.

A full list of voting precinct numbers and locations is also available on the county elections office website.