County Fire Department Holding Wildfire Preparedness Meeting 2.19.2025

The San Luis Obispo county fire department and Cal Fire SLO will be holding a wildfire preparedness community meeting.

The meeting will take place Saturday, March 1st, from 10 am to 2 pm at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall, 801 Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo. The meeting’s focus, according to the release, is to explain why the fires in Los Angeles were so destructive, and how local agencies are preparing for wildfires in San Luis Obispo county.

The meeting will also offer advice on how residents and homeowners can better prepare for large-scale wildfires in San Luis Obispo county.

If you cannot attend in person, the meeting will be livestreamed on the San Luis Obispo county OES Facebook page.