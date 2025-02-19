Creston Classic Rodeo Donates to Local Charities 2.19.2025

The Creston Classic Rodeo has recently donated funds to support local charities, supporting their services to the Creston community.

The CCR says they have donated $20,000 to the Creston Community Association to assist in the efforts for remodeling Creston’s old fire station into a community center.

CCR also says another $8,000 were donated to the Creston pool so it can be maintained and kept open for free to the community.

The CCR is an all volunteer rodeo established in 1996, and the 29th ever Creston Classic Rodeo will be held September 11th to the 14th this year.