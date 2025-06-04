County Fire Dept Holding Training Exercise at BESS 6.04.2025

NEWS RELEASE – June 1st – BESS Training

County firefighters will be conducting a comprehensive training exercise today, tomorrow, and on June 9th from 9:30 am to noon.

The training exercise will take place at the Caballero Battery Energy Storage system facility in the Nipomo area. The facility is the first of its kind in the county, with an open house later this week for community members to learn of.

The fire training for the system will review the built-in fire protection systems and suppression features of the facility, a discussion of hazardous materials response, information on operational strategies for lithium-ion battery incidents, and more.

This training exercise will tackle the unique challenges of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries.