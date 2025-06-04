Paso High Students Sign Letters of Intent For College Athletics 6.04.2025

PRHS College Signing Day 2025

Paso Robles high school recognized five students in its college signing day in late May.

This tradition “Honors the dedication, perseverance, and achievement of student-athletes who have earned the opportunity to compete in college athletics,” according to the district. The following students signed their national letters of intent:

Tyler Dailak, committing to division 1 of cross country track and field at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Park Craig, committing to football for California Lutheran University.

Denisse De La Cruz Lopez, committing to wrestling for Missouri Valley College.

Garret Haggarmark, committing to division 1 swimming at Seattle University.

And Erza Smeltz, committing to water polo and swimming at Cuesta College.

The student-athletes will be formally recognized in the next school board meeting on Tuesday, June 10th.