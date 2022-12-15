County Government Center 12.15.2022

This week, county supervisors finally gave the new county government building a name. They named it after former supervisor and assemblyman Katcho Achadjian.

Kathco was an Armenian immigrant from Lebanon who worked his way through Cuesta and Cal Poly at a gas station in San Luis Obispo county. He got a degree in business administration from Cal Poly. After graduation he ended up buying the station, and several others in the county.

He served as a county supervisor and in 2010 was elected to the state assembly.

Although he was a republican, he voted his conscience at the local and state level.

Members of Katcho’s family attended the supervisors meeting Tuesday for the naming of the county government building after Katcho Achadjian.