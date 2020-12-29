County Jail Covid Cases 12.29.2020

The San Luis Obispo county reports that 15 more jail inmates have tested positive for covid-19.

It’s part of an outbreak at the county jail that started around December 10th. So far, a total of 20 cases are linked to this outbreak.

All of the infected inmates have been isolated. The affected housing units have been quarantined.

The 15 new cases were reportedly discovered after the testing of 100 inmates who were not showing symptoms.

The sheriff’s office is conducting regular testing of staff and inmates.