Coronavirus & Stay at Home Orders 12.29.2020

Despite the governor’s recent stay at home order, California is now the epicenter of the pandemic. More cases in the state, but San Luis Obispo county reports a drop in cases over the weekend. 68 new cases reported over the Christmas holiday weekend which is fewer than the previous weekend.

But three deaths. All three involving people between the ages of 70 and 100. They don’t say how many are in their 90’s.

The total deaths of people with coronavirus since March is 70. The average age of those who’ve died in the county is over the age of 85. 12 people are currently in intensive care.