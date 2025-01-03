County Libraries Offering Winter Reading Challenge 01.03.2025

San Luis Obispo county libraries will be offering a cozy winter reading challenge until February 14th.

Available at all 14 of the county’s libraries, and for readers of all ages, the challenge will give participants a bingo card for reading. The card will encourage readers to explore different ideas, genres, and library offerings to complete a row, or a blackout.

Completing a row gives the reader a prize, while a blackout will qualify readers for grand prize drawings.

A reminder that the Paso Robles library is not one of the 14 listed county libraries.

But included are the libraries in Atascadero, Shandon, Creston, Cayucos, Cambria, San Miguel and Morro Bay.