First Templeton CSD Meeting of 2025 on January 7th – 01.03.2025

January 7, 2025 Board Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The first Templeton Community Services District meeting for 2025 will be held on Tuesday, January 7th.

This meeting, the board will appoint members of the public who applied to serve on internal standing committees, as well as appoint board members to internal and external committees and organizations.

The board will also conduct the second part of its 2020 – 2023 strategic plan review.

Templeton CSD meetings start at 7 pm in the board meeting room, 206 5th street.

You can attend in person, or watch online.