County OES Announces Launch of New Alert System For Non-Emergencies 1.16.2025

Public Alerting – San Luis Obispo County ALERTSLO

The county Office of Emergency Services announced the launch of a new alert system: ALERTSLO.

ALERTSLO is an opt-in notification system that allows residents in the county to receive alerts and notifications for important events and information throughout the county.

A release by the OES says these alerts can include: severe weather, road closures, large power outages, public health emergencies, or other important information. The service is free to use, and residents can opt to receive text messages, email, pager, or voice calls for their alerts.

To register, you can go to: alertslo.org.