County Public Health Urges Pet Owners to Take Rabies Prevention Steps 6.06.2025

In response to seasonal wildlife activity increases, and reports of bat encounters, the county public health department and animal services division are urging residents to take steps to prevent rabies.

Rabies is a disease that is preventable, but always fatal if left untreated. Seven rabies cases were confirmed in wildlife from around San Luis Obispo county in 2024, and three more cases have been reported so far this year.

The county urges pet and livestock owners to vaccinate their animals, as they are the first line of defense. Community members are also urged to avoid contact with wild animals, particularly bats.

Call SLO county animal services if a dead or injured bat is found.

More information about rabies preventation and vaccination can be found at the Centers for Disease Control website.