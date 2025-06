A small brush fire broke out east of Santa Margarita yesterday afternoon, near the 5000 block of East Pozo road.

The fire was first reported at around 12:50 pm, and spread to around 24 acres. The fire is currently said to be at 100% containment, according to Cal Fire’s incident report map. The cause is under investigation.

Another brush fire broke out that same afternoon outside of Atascadero, near Jade Canyon Way and Rocky canyon road. The fire was quickly contained in about an hour.