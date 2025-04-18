County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Car Burglary Suspects 4.18.2025

The county sheriff’s office released a statement yesterday afternoon, saying they arrested two suspects believed to have been responsible for car burglaries in the Bob Jones trail parking lot.

The sheriff’s office says these incidents had taken place throughout the month of March, with the most recent one occurring March 31st.

The sheriff’s office were able to identify a suspect vehicle, and used video surveillance and forensic specialists to identify one of the suspects. The sheriff’s office says they connected the suspects with two more vehicle burglaries: one at the Pismo Reserve on April 10th, and the other in Nipomo on April 11th.

The suspects were identified as 37-year-old Carlin Mount, and 33-year-old Alisha Sherell. They were arrested in Santa Maria, and taken into custody, where sheriffs located the stolen property from the burglaries in Nipomo.