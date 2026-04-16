County Supervisor & Paso City Council Candidate Clash Over PAC 04.16.2026

A San Luis Obispo county supervisor, and Paso Robles city council member candidate have clashed over a political action committee on social media.

District 4 supervisor Jimmy Paulding alleged the political action committee of general build would use its funds to influence the district 4 race by supporting his opponent, Adam Verdin. Paulding also said Verdin was seen at the SLO Housing Summit with Michael Massey, Paso Robles city council-member candidate and founder of the committee.

Massey has left the committee to focus on his own campaign. Massey said in a statement to Paulding “the claims you made about my involvement are inaccurate. The PAC you reference is not active in your race. You know this… a simple review of the PAC’s public filings would show it has made no effort to raise funds.” Massey continues “dragging private citizens into campaign messaging using half-truths and innuendo is exactly the kind of politics that erodes public trust.” Paulding said Massey is a public figure, now a candidate for public office himself, as well as a political advocate and head of a pro-development organization. He also said he has no intentions of withdrawing his statements.