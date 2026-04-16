Elections Office on Why Polling Places & Precincts Change 04.16.2026

The county elections office has released a statement seeking to answer questions on why precincts and polling places sometimes change.

The elections office says that while these are inconvenient, “these adjustments are not arbitrary – they are required to ensure elections remain fair, accurate, and compliant with the state law.” The elections office says precincts can sometimes change with redistricting, population shifts, and due to legal compliance. “even small boundary shifts can place a voter into a different precinct than in a previous election.”

Polling places are assigned once precincts are set, and criteria include meeting ADA requirements, proximity, capacity and safety, and whether the location is available for the election. The elections office says a change in polling places “is not intended to discourage participation. It reflects the county’s responsibility to follow state election laws, ensure accurate ballots for every voter, and maintain fair and consistent election administration.”