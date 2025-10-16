Court Documents Reveal Details of Alleged Murder of Isabel LucasVelasco 10.16.2025





Two brothers are being held without bail in jail, on trial for the alleged murder of 50-year-old Isabel LucasVelasco.

Court documents of their hearing reveal further details of this alleged murder. 45-year-old Alejandro Soriano Ortiz is assumed to be the ex boyfriend of Lucas Velasco. The two were last seen together leaving a job site in rural Arroyo Grande, heading to the Paso Robles area.

The last text Lucas Velasco received was a Snapchat message asking, “What’s going on my love?” Soriano Ortiz allegedly saw this text and murdered Lucas Velasco, before attempting to cover up this crime with assistance from his brother, 40-year-old Clestino Soriano-Ortiz.

Tracking the brothers’ movements through their cell phone data and surveillance, police say the two of them buried Lucas Velasco’s body along highway 198, west of Coalinga, and then burned her vehicle in an orchard in rural Fresno county. The two men also have ties to Mexico, and spoke about fleeing the country. The two brothers are also accused of forging a U.S. permanent resident card, or green card.

Their next hearing date is scheduled for October 30th.