Upcoming No Kings Protest in San Luis Obispo & Cambria 10.16.2025

Two “no kings” protests are scheduled for this Saturday, October 18th in San Luis Obispo county.

“No kings” previously held protests this year in June, and will return once again in the city of San Luis Obispo and Cambria, as well as other cities across the nation. The website for no kings says: “[Donald Trump’s] administration is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting, and detaining people without warrants. Threatening to overtake elections. Gutting healthcare, environmental protections, and education when families need them most.”

The protest in San Luis Obispo will be held at 1000 Monterey St. near the courthouse, from 11 am to 1 pm. The Cambria event will be held from 3 to 5 pm at Cambria drive, between Main St. and highway 1.