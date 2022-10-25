Covid & School Setback 10.25.2022

Although local districts are slow in releasing test scores following the covid shut down, test scores across the county indicate math scores saw their largest decreases ever.

Math scores show nearly 4 in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores. Reading scores also dropped across the country.

Meanwhile, no statistics on how many school age kids died from covid. But health officials agree, not many. Most of the fatalities were people 70 and over, which raises questions about why all the schools were closed.