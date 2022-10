Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda.

They will discuss accessory dwelling units (ADU’s). There will be a management report on enhancements to the wrestling bacchantes statue. With $7,000 they plan to add a viewing sidewalk around the statue.

Atascadero city council gets underway at 6:00 this evening.

You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:00.