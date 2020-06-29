Covid SLO County Update 6.29.2020

San Luis Obispo county Penny Borenstein says she’s concerned about an increase in the cases of Covid-19 in our county.

On Friday, the county added 19 new cases. That brings the total number of people who have tested positive to Covid-19 to 508, out of a population of 285 thousand people. 126 are active cases. The rest have recovered. Still, just that one death in the county. An 86-year-old man in Heritage Ranch who was battling cancer.

Dr. Warren Frankel of Templeton says that the recent increase in cases is a good sign. He says the fact that many young people are getting the virus without experiencing serious symptoms, and the decline of the death toll indicates the virus is reaching the end of the pandemic.

Dr. Warren Frankel of Templeton has practiced medicine for many years in the north county. His humanitarian group of medical professionals travels all over the world to treat the less fortunate. Frankel’s group is called His Healing Hands. For more information about his group go to: https://www.hishealinghands.com/.