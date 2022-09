The Creston Classic Rodeo kicked off yesterday with a lot of barrel racing.

Today, team roping enters the Creston rodeo arena.

Tomorrow, the rodeo kicks into high gear.

The Creston Classic Rodeo is today, tomorrow and Sunday in Creston.

Admission is $10 for adults children get in free.

The Creston Classic Rodeo raises money for the community of Creston and its public facilities.