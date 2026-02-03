Creston Classic Rodeo Donates $25k to Local Organizations 02.03.2026

The Creston Classic Rodeo announced they have donated $25,000 to two community organizations, following the conclusion of the 29th annual Creston Classic Rodeo.

CCR donated $15,000 to C.A.T.C.H., which operates the Creston community center, located in Creston’s former firehouse. $10,000 was donated to the Creston community association’s pool fund, helping operate and maintain the Creston pool. Representatives of the C.A.T.C.H. and pool fund expressed appreciation for the donations.

President of the Creston Classic Rodeo, Tom Bordonaro said “We are incredibly proud to be able to give back to our community, support these vital local organizations, and continue providing a cherished hometown event that brings people together year after year.”

The 30th annual Creston Classic Rodeo is scheduled for September 11th and 12th, 2026.