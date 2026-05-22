PRAGA Posts FAQ Section Ahead of Hearing For Fees 05.22.2026

Ahead of the meeting next week that will discuss adopting groundwater sustainability fees, the Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority has published a frequently asked questions page on their website.

The FAQ page says the proposed fees are not retroactive, and that it is only for fiscal year 2026 – 27; the board has not proposed a plan for future years’ charges. The web-page says rainfall is accounted for using rain gauges throughout the Paso Robles sub-basin, and the results are then spatially averaged between gauges so that every block has a representative precipitation amount. Landowners must provide a completed appeal form and documentation to support their appeal claims by June 8th.

PRAGA will be holding its hearing regarding the fee in its next meeting on Wednesday, May 27th in Centennial Park’s Norris room. The meeting will begin at 4 pm, and the portion of the meeting to consider the fee adoption will start at 5 pm.