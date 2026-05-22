Charges Against Adult & Juvenile For Templeton Feed & Grain Fire 05.22.2026

The county district attorney’s office has announced they have charged an adult male and a juvenile in connection with the fire that destroyed the Templeton Feed & Grain store last year.

The fire broke out at approximately 11:30 pm on Independence Day, caused by fireworks. The sheriff’s office has identified an adult who facilitated the procurement of illegal fireworks and explosives, and the juvenile who used them.

Due to California law, no identifying information about the juvenile will be released. The adult, 38-year-old Michael Joseph Steele, is being charged with six criminal conducts for assisting the juvenile in finding, purchasing, and transporting illegal fireworks. The juvenile, a 16-year-old male resident, is being charged by juvenile wardship petition, and for the burning of the Feed and Grain and use of destructive explosives.

Joseph Steele posted a $200,000 bail before he was arrested, learning of the warrant for his arrest, and his arraignment date is scheduled for June 4th.