North County Memorial Day Celebrations 05.21.2026

Memorial Day celebrations will be held in Paso Robles, Templeton, and Atascadero on Monday, each starting at 11 am.

The commemoration in Paso Robles will be held at the district cemetery.

Atascaderos celebration will be at the Faces of Freedom memorial.

And Templeton’s will be at the American Legion Hall, 805 South Main street.

Each celebration will start with a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds, followed by words from their guest speakers. The events are all expected to conclude after about an hour.

Atascadero’s commemoration will feature a barbecue by the Kiwanis, and a barbecue benefit fundraiser will follow in Templeton.