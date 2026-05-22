Volunteer For The California Mid-State Fair, Earn a Season Pass 05.22.2026

The California mid-state fair is seeking volunteers for its ‘Friends of the Fair’ program.

Volunteers are what make the mid-state fair possible, helping create memories, excitement, and community spirit for visitors. Friends of the Fair volunteers can earn a season pass if they complete at least 10 volunteer hours that include a two-hour shift during the fair, and a workday or pre-fair shift. All sorts of hours are available from day, to night, weekdays, and weekends. Volunteers under 16 must always be supervised by an adult.

The 2026 California mid-state fair will run from July 15th through July 26th; this year’s theme is back to the 80’s.