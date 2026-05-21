Supervisor Bruce Gibson Clashes With District Attorney Dan Dow During Budget Hearing 05.21.2026

County staff presented the recommended budget for fiscal year 2026 – 27 in Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

This agenda item was only to introduce the budget, and a hearing for the budget has been scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2026 in the board of supervisors chambers at 9 am. The hearing can go through June 10th, and the board will adopt the budget in its June 16th meeting. This upcoming fiscal year’s budget proposes spending about $1.01 billion. During the discussion period, district attorney Dan Dow requested additional funds for the DA’s office for five positions, saying “the district attorney hereby places the county executive office and board of supervisors on formal notice that a budget failing to fund these requests crosses a legitimate fiscal decision into an action that unlawfully impairs the public prosecutor’s constitutionally and statutorily mandated duties.”

Supervisor Bruce Gibson had this to say in response asked in response “are you threatening to sue the count if you don’t get your way?” Dan Wow said, “it’s not a threat, it’s a legal reality.”

Prior to this discussion, county staff said they have been in talks with the DA’s office on if they can fund these positions. The discussion will return in June’s budget hearing.