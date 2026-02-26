DA Dan Dow Calls For Reconsideration of Parole Granted to David Funtson 02.26.2026

District attorney Dan Dow has joined other attorneys in asking the state to reconsider the parole granted to David Funtson.

Funtson was granted parole earlier this week, convicted in 1999 for 16 counts of kidnapping and child molestation in Sacramento. Funtson was sentenced to three 25 years-to-life sentences, plus 20 years, but was eligible for parole.

A letter has been filed by the CEO of the criminal justice legal foundation in Sacramento, calling for the California board of parole hearings to reconsider and possibly rescind the parole granted to Funtson. The letter stays “before any release proceeds, it is essential that all public safety considerations, victim impact factors, and risk assessments are fully and carefully evaluated.”

Dan Dow added “I am shocked that such a pedophile would be considered for early release from state prison. Justice and common sense demand this decision be immediately overturned.”